Construction scheduled to begin on I-94 Business Loop in Valley City

BISMARCK, N.D. — Construction is scheduled to begin Thursday, July 16, on Interstate 94 Business Loop in Valley City.

This chip seal project includes repairing the roadway from the westbound I-94 ramp to Third Street Southwest.

The speed limit will be reduced throughout the project and minimum delays are expected.

The project is expected to be complete by Tuesday, July 21.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.