DeMers Avenue and 42nd Street intersection closes, temporary bypass in place

GRAND FORKS, N.D. – The DeMers Avenue and 42nd Street intersection is closed. A temporary bypass is in place to maintain east-west access along DeMers Avenue and connection to South 42nd Street. 42nd Street is closed north of the temporary bypass up to James Ray Drive, with detours available.

A temporary shared-use path along the bypass maintains east-west pedestrian access on DeMers Avenue and connects to South 42nd Street. North-south pedestrian access at the DeMers Avenue and 42nd Street intersection is not available during this phase of the project. Columbia Road currently serves as the nearest north-south pedestrian route.

Closures will shift throughout the project as construction phases change. DeMers Avenue is scheduled to fully reopen in June 2027 and 42nd Street in September 2027.

The 42nd Street and DeMers Avenue Underpass project, led by the North Dakota Department of Transportation in partnership with the City of Grand Forks and BNSF Railway, has been a priority for the community for many years. In addition to improving traffic flow, the project will enhance safety, support future growth, and improve connectivity to key destinations throughout Grand Forks.

For project updates and more information, visit the project website: dot.nd.gov/42ndDemersUnderpass. Up-to-date road conditions and construction information can be found by calling 511 or visiting the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.