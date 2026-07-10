Tick Safety on Cape Cod: What Residents Need to Know This Summer

Published on: July 10, 2026

Summer on Cape Cod means more time outside—whether you’re hiking a favorite trail, working in the garden, walking the dog, or simply enjoying your backyard. It also means it’s peak tick season.

This year, ticks are making headlines. Massachusetts recently made alpha-gal syndrome—a potentially serious allergy associated with lone star tick bites—a reportable condition, and emergency room visits related to tick bites have increased across the region.

As questions about tick safety continue to grow, Cape Cod Cooperative Extension entomologist Escher Cattle has been helping residents understand the latest science through interviews with national and local media.

Want to learn more? Read Escher’s NPR interview on rising tick concerns and efforts to reduce tick populations, or read his CapeNews.net interview on tick risks, alpha-gal syndrome, and practical safety tips for Cape Cod residents.

The good news? A few simple habits can go a long way toward reducing your risk and helping you enjoy the outdoors with confidence.

Five Ways to Reduce Your Risk of Tick Bites

Tick prevention starts before you head outside. Here are a few simple ways to help protect yourself and your family:

Apply an EPA-approved insect repellent to exposed skin.

Treat shoes, socks, and outdoor clothing with permethrin.

Stay on cleared trails whenever possible and avoid brushing against tall grass and shrubs.

Perform a thorough tick check after spending time outdoors, including checking children and pets.

Remove attached ticks promptly using fine-tipped tweezers.

For tick identification guides, prevention tips, and information about what to do after a tick bite, visit capecod.gov/ticks.

Learn with Cape Cod Cooperative Extension This Summer

Want to learn more about ticks, insects, and the fascinating science behind them? Join Cape Cod Cooperative Extension entomologist Escher Cattle at one of these upcoming public programs.

Insect Acoustics and Bug Music

Tuesday, July 15 | 10:30 a.m.

Truro Public Library

Discover how insects communicate through sound and learn why some of Cape Cod’s smallest creatures make such a big impression.

Forensic Entomology Activity

Wednesday, July 23 | Approximately 4:00 p.m.

Youth Building, Barnstable County Fair

Cape Cod Fairgrounds

1220 Nathan Ellis Highway, East Falmouth, MA 02536

Ever wonder how insects help scientists solve real-world mysteries? Stop by the Youth Building during the Barnstable County Fair for a hands-on activity exploring the surprising role insects play in forensic investigations.

Integrated Pest Management at the Children’s Garden

Monday, July 28 & Wednesday, July 30 | 3:00 p.m.

Brewster Community Garden

660 Lower Road, Brewster, MA 02631

Learn practical, environmentally responsible ways to manage common garden pests while supporting healthy plants, pollinators, and beneficial insects.

Have Questions About Ticks?

Cape Cod Cooperative Extension is here to help.

Whether you’ve found a tick and aren’t sure what to do next, want to learn how to better protect your family and pets, or are simply curious about the insects that share our environment, you’ll find trusted, science-based resources at capecod.gov/ticks.

Need personalized help? Contact Cape Cod Cooperative Extension entomologist Escher Cattle by email at escher.cattle@capecod.gov or by phone at (774) 224-0182. Whether you need help identifying a tick, have questions about tick-borne diseases, or are interested in educational programs, Escher is here to help.

By learning how to prevent tick bites and knowing what to do if one occurs, we can all spend more time enjoying everything that makes summer on Cape Cod so special.

Cape Cod Cooperative Extension: Working for You

Follow Cape Cod Cooperative Extension on Facebook and Instagram for resources, updates, and events.

Learn more about all our programs at capecod.gov/extension.