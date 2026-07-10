Register for the Developmental Screening Summer Webinar Series
Baton Rouge, Louisiana, - The Bureau of Family Health invites healthcare providers who work in pediatric primary care or provide developmental screenings in Louisiana to participate in the Developmental Screening Summer Webinar Series, which begins July 15.
This free series features guest speakers from Medicaid, the Bureau's pediatric medical home and early intervention programs, and family leaders from across Louisiana. Each webinar runs from 12:30 p.m. – 1 p.m. and offers no-cost continuing education for physicians, nurses, and social workers. Providers will receive practical strategies to strengthen developmental screening practices, and improve care for children and families.
Upcoming sessions include:
- July 15: Explaining Screening Results Without Creating Fear – Opportunity vs. Crisis
- July 22: Same Mother, Different Experience: How Communication, Perception, and Patient Experience Shape Care
- July 29: Medicaid Key Information for Pediatric Primary Care
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