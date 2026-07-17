LDH confirms first human West Nile virus case of 2026 mosquito season

Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Jul 17, 2026 - The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) has confirmed Louisiana’s first human case of West Nile virus (WNV) of the 2026 mosquito season and is urging residents to protect themselves from mosquito bites. This case was confirmed in an individual from Ouachita Parish. To protect confidentiality, no further information about the patient will be released.

“Mosquitoes may be a common summertime nuisance, but they’re more than just a pest,” said Secretary Bruce D. Greenstein. “Every year, West Nile virus reminds us that mosquito bites can sometimes lead to serious illness. The good news is that a few simple steps, like using insect repellent and eliminating standing water, can significantly reduce your risk.”

West Nile virus has been actively spreading throughout Louisiana since its first detection in the state in 2002. In 2025, there were 86 confirmed human cases of WNV in Louisiana, including four deaths.

Local mosquito abatement districts across Louisiana routinely test mosquito populations for West Nile to monitor disease activity. To date in 2026, WNV has been detected in mosquito pool samples in 13 parishes.

West Nile virus

West Nile virus is spread by mosquitoes and can cause mild to severe illnesses. While most people infected with West Nile virus develop no symptoms, about 20% of infected people develop West Nile fever. West Nile fever is a flu-like illness with symptoms that can include fever, headaches, body aches, nausea, and rashes.

A small percentage of infected people develop West Nile neuroinvasive disease, a severe illness that affects the central nervous system and can result in hospitalization or even death. Symptoms can include high fever, stiff neck, disorientation, muscle weakness, numbness, coma, and paralysis. These symptoms may last for weeks and result in permanent neurological damage or death.

Protecting yourself from mosquito bites is the best way to reduce your risk of infection. People age 55 and older and those with certain medical conditions are at greater risk of severe illness.

Protect yourself against mosquito bites

Wear an EPA-registered mosquito repellent to exposed skin when spending time outdoors and always follow label instructions. Do not apply under clothing or on broken skin.

If using sunscreen, apply sunscreen first and insect repellent second.

Keep mosquitoes out of your home by making sure windows and doors close tightly and screens are free of holes.

Eliminate standing water around your home

Empty or remove anything that can collect standing water, including buckets, flowerpots, toys, wheelbarrows, trash cans and plastic wading pools. Pay special attention to discarded tires that may have collected on your property, as this is a common place for mosquitoes to breed.

Clean roof gutters regularly and change water in bird baths at least once a week.

Keep swimming pools clean and chlorinated and drain water that collects on pool covers.

Prevent ornamental pools and water gardens from stagnating by adding fish or aeration.

Visit the CDC’s Fight the Bite for more tips on preventing mosquito-borne diseases.