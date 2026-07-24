LDH announces D-SNAP for eligible households affected by Tropical Storm Arthur

Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Jul 23, 2026 - The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) announced today that the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food and Nutrition Administration (USDA FNA) has approved Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) benefits for eligible households affected by Tropical Storm Arthur. USDA FNA also approved automatic supplemental SNAP benefits for eligible current SNAP recipients.

D-SNAP provides temporary food assistance to households that do not normally receive SNAP benefits but experienced disaster-related losses from Tropical Storm Arthur and meet income eligibility thresholds for the program. Eligible disaster areas for this D-SNAP are located within portions of Avoyelles, St. Landry, St. Tammany and Terrebonne parishes.

"Recovering from a disaster doesn't end when the storm passes," said LDH Secretary Bruce D. Greenstein. "As families continue rebuilding their lives, these temporary food assistance programs help meet an essential need. Through D-SNAP and automatic supplemental benefits for eligible SNAP recipients, we're making it easier for eligible households to access the support available to them."

Who can apply for D-SNAP?

D-SNAP is available to eligible households that do not currently receive SNAP benefits and live in a designated area with damage resulting from Tropical Storm Arthur.

To determine eligibility, LDH will review the income your household received and the disaster-related expenses it paid during the disaster period of June 17 through July 16, 2026.

Try our benefits calculator to see if you might qualify: Louisiana Benefits Estimator

Because eligibility is based on designated disaster areas by census tracts, not everyone living in an eligible parish will qualify. Residents should use the online eligibility map and address lookup tool at D-SNAP Eligible Zip Codes and Census Tracts to determine whether their address is located in an eligible area before applying.

A general description of the eligible areas is provided below. However, because eligibility is determined by designated census tracts, residents should use the address lookup tool to confirm whether their specific address qualifies.

Tip: After opening the map, click the magnifying glass to search for your address.

General description of eligible areas

Avoyelles Parish

ZIP code 71362

Areas generally along LA 1 from Simmesport to Mansura, south of Marksville to the St. Landry Parish line, and west of Marksville to the Rapides Parish line

St. Landry Parish

Areas generally north of U.S. 190, east of Bayou Teche, west of LA 359 to the Pointe Coupee Parish line, and north of Lebeau east of U.S. 71

Terrebonne Parish

Portions of Gray, Schriever, Bayou Cane, eastern Houma, Bayou Blue, Bourg, Dulac, Theriot and Montegut

St. Tammany Parish

ZIP codes 70452, 70458, 70460 and 70461

How to apply

Applications will be accepted July 27-31 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. by calling 1-888-524-3578.

Residents should apply according to the first letter of the primary applicant's last name.