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Mosquito Spraying Throughout Camden County on Tuesday

Early Tuesday morning, the Mosquito Control Commission will be in the community spraying and surveilling areas throughout Camden County.

 

“It’s important for residents to be cognizant of any standing water on their property,” said Commissioner Jeffrey Nash, liaison to the Camden County Mosquito Commission. “Mosquitos need standing water to breed, so you can help keep them off your property by removing water from places like flowerpots and containers. Being proactive has a major impact on the mosquito population and helps the hardworking people at the Camden County Mosquito Control Commission in their efforts.”

 

Camden County Mosquito Commission will be conducting ULV “spraying” operations on Tuesday, July 14, 2026, between the hours of 1 a.m. and 6 a.m. in the following locations, weather permitting:

Camden:

Wiggins Park

Farnhem Park

 

Haddon Heights:

The Dell

 

Sicklerville:

New Brooklyn Park

 

Pennsauken:

Cooper River Park

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Mosquito Spraying Throughout Camden County on Tuesday

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