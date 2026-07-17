SoccerFest26 Culminates This Weekend with Several Official FIFA World Cup™ Community Celebrations Across Camden County

Visit South Jersey’s regional initiative brings communities together for the FIFA World Cup Final while supporting local downtowns, parks, and businesses.

After weeks of bringing communities together through official SoccerFest26 events across South Jersey, Visit South Jersey is inviting residents and visitors to celebrate one final weekend of FIFA World Cup™ excitement with multiple official World Cup Final watch parties taking place throughout the region.

Supported through SoccerFest26 grant funding, the regional initiative has transformed parks, downtowns and community gathering spaces into destinations where fans can celebrate the world’s biggest sporting event together while supporting local businesses, boosting tourism and showcasing South Jersey as a vibrant host region.

“This World Cup has truly been one to remember, and celebrating the final match right here in our home state makes it even more special,” said Camden County Commissioner Director Louis Cappelli Jr. “With watch parties in Haddon Township, Camden, and Collingswood, there’s a place for everyone to cheer on their favorite team and see who brings home the trophy. We hope our residents take advantage of this free opportunity to come together and enjoy the culmination of an extraordinary tournament.”

Media are invited to attend the remaining World Cup Final celebrations and experience firsthand how communities across South Jersey are coming together through SoccerFest26.

Since launching on July 1, SoccerFest26 has brought communities together through a series of official FIFA World Cup™ watch parties across South Jersey, including events Roosevelt Plaza Park in Camden. This weekend’s World Cup Final celebrations mark the culmination of the regional initiative.

“SoccerFest26 is about much more than watching a match,” said Michael Snyder, Director of Operations of Visit South Jersey. “It’s about bringing communities together, supporting our local businesses, and giving residents and visitors memorable experiences that showcase the best of South Jersey. Every watch party represents an investment in our towns and demonstrates how major sporting events can create meaningful economic and community impact throughout the region.”

This Weekend’s Official SoccerFest26 World Cup Final Events:

SoccerFest26 FIFA World Cup Third-Place Playoff and Final Watch Parties

Haddon Square Pop-Up Beer Garden, Haddon Township, NJ

Sunday, July 19 | 1–6 p.m.

SoccerFest26 FIFA World Cup Final Watch Block Party

Corner of Haddon & Woodlawn Avenues, Collingswood, NJ

Sunday, July 19 | Noon – 6:00 p.m.

Featuring a giant screen, inflatables, kids’ activities, food trucks and giveaways.

SoccerFest26 FIFA World Cup Final Watch Party

Von Nieda Park, Camden, NJ

Sunday, July 19 | Noon – 6:00 p.m.

Featuring a giant screen, inflatables, kids’ activities, food trucks and giveaways.

SoccerFest26 FIFA World Cup Final Watch Party

Haddon Avenue, Haddonfield

Sunday, July 19 | Noon – 6:00 p.m.

Featuring a giant screen, kids’ activities, food trucks and giveaways.