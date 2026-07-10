Update Your Voter Registration

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Select an election close dialog There are multiple elections for your address. Please select an election listed below. You will be able to change this at any time.

Select a ballot close dialog Multiple ballots have been submitted for this election. Please select the one you would like to track.

Ballot for King County close dialog

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Select an address close dialog Multiple records have been found with the information you provided. Please select the one with the address that matches yours.

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