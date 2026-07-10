NCDOT seeks public input on project prioritization

Information provided by the North Carolina Department of Transportation:

The N.C. Department of Transportation wants the public to participate in prioritizing projects for the state’s next long-range transportation capital plan.

Throughout July, people can provide input that will help local transportation leaders understand what transportation projects matter to them and should be prioritized in their area. People can indicate their priorities and submit comments on NCDOT’s interactive prioritization map.

Citizens can also participate in open house public meetings set to take place across the state over the coming weeks. These will be informal gatherings in which citizens can share their interests in transportation projects and ask questions of local NCDOT staff. Locations and times for these meetings can be found on the NCDOT website.

District One Meeting: July 14, 4:00-6:00 pm, NCDOT Division Office, 113 Airport Drive, Edenton, NC 27932

Public input is a key component in developing the State Transportation Improvement Program (STIP), which identifies construction and funding schedules for state transportation projects over a 10-year period. The STIP in development will cover 2028-2037.

Projects included in the STIP are funded in three categories, cascading from Statewide Mobility to Regional Impact to Division Needs. The Statewide Mobility category selection process is 100% data based. Planning organizations and NCDOT’s 14 Highway Divisions assign local input points that account for 30% of the project scores in the Regional Impact category and 50% of the Division Needs category project scores.