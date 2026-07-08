Board of Commissioners July 6 meeting recap

The Currituck County Board of Commissioners met on Monday, July 6, 2026, in the Historic Courthouse.
Special Presentation
- Resolution and Recognition Honoring the Service of Commissioner J. Owen Etheridge
Legislative Hearings
- PB 26-04 Evolve – Applicant requested deferral to a later date. This is expected to be scheduled on the July 20, 2026 agenda.
- PB 26-07 Currituck County. Request to amend the Unified Development Ordinance, Chapters 2, 5, and 6. APPROVED
- PB 26-08 Currituck County. Request to amend the Unified Development Ordinance, Chapter 6. APPROVED
- PB 26-09 Currituck County. Request to amend the Unified Development Ordinance, Chapter 2. APPROVED
New Business
- Board of Commissioners District 5 Vacancy. This process was explained by Megan Morgan, County Attorney.
- Ordinance Prohibiting Unauthorized Use of County Seal. APPROVED
- Board Appointments
- Recreation Advisory Board: Andy Henniker and Kelly Peters. APPROVED
- Consent Agenda. APPROVED