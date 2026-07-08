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Board of Commissioners July 6 meeting recap

The Currituck County Board of Commissioners met on Monday, July 6, 2026, in the Historic Courthouse.

Special Presentation

  • Resolution and Recognition Honoring the Service of Commissioner J. Owen Etheridge

Legislative Hearings

  1. PB 26-04 Evolve – Applicant requested deferral to a later date. This is expected to be scheduled on the July 20, 2026 agenda.
  2. PB 26-07 Currituck County. Request to amend the Unified Development Ordinance, Chapters 2, 5, and 6. APPROVED
  3. PB 26-08 Currituck County. Request to amend the Unified Development Ordinance, Chapter 6. APPROVED
  4. PB 26-09 Currituck County. Request to amend the Unified Development Ordinance, Chapter 2. APPROVED

New Business

  1. Board of Commissioners District 5 Vacancy. This process was explained by Megan Morgan, County Attorney.
  2. Ordinance Prohibiting Unauthorized Use of County Seal. APPROVED
  3. Board Appointments
    • Recreation Advisory Board:  Andy Henniker and Kelly Peters. APPROVED
  4. Consent Agenda. APPROVED

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Board of Commissioners July 6 meeting recap

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