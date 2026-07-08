Board of Commissioners July 6 meeting recap

The Currituck County Board of Commissioners met on Monday, July 6, 2026, in the Historic Courthouse. Special Presentation Resolution and Recognition Honoring the Service of Commissioner J. Owen Etheridge Legislative Hearings PB 26-04 Evolve – Applicant requested deferral to a later date. This is expected to be scheduled on the July 20, 2026 agenda. PB 26-07 Currituck County. Request to amend the Unified Development Ordinance, Chapters 2, 5, and 6. APPROVED PB 26-08 Currituck County. Request to amend the Unified Development Ordinance, Chapter 6. APPROVED PB 26-09 Currituck County. Request to amend the Unified Development Ordinance, Chapter 2. APPROVED New Business Board of Commissioners District 5 Vacancy. This process was explained by Megan Morgan, County Attorney. Ordinance Prohibiting Unauthorized Use of County Seal. APPROVED Board Appointments Recreation Advisory Board: Andy Henniker and Kelly Peters. APPROVED Consent Agenda. APPROVED

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