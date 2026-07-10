Fitzgerald, Ben Hill County, GA (July 10, 2026) - The GBI has arrested and charged John David Anderson, age 50, of Fitzgerald, GA, with Child Molestation, Enticing a Child for Indecent Purposes, and Grooming of a Minor.

On Thursday, June 25, 2026, the Cordele Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office requested the GBI to investigate allegations regarding an adult having inappropriate contact with a minor. On July 10, 2026, search warrants were executed at Anderson’s home and business office.

As a result of the investigation, Anderson was arrested on July 10, 2026. Anderson was booked into the Ben Hill County Jail.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Perry at (478) 987-4545. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Cordele Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review and prosecution.