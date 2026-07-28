Eatonton, GA (July 27, 2026) – The GBI has arrested and charged 12 people following a several-month-long drug investigation targeting illegal drug sales in Eatonton, Putnam County, Georgia. The investigation began in February of 2026 and was led by the Ocmulgee Drug Task Force, GBI Middle Georgia Gang Task Force, and Eatonton Police Department.

On July 21, 2026, the following people were arrested:

Ricky Barnes, age 35, of Eatonton, charged with three counts of Sale of Crack Cocaine

Quindarious Coney, age 25, of Eatonton, charged with Sale of Marijuana, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, and Obstruction of Law Enforcement

Savon Crawford, age 32, of Eatonton, charged with two counts of Sale of Marijuana

Markel Griffin, age 27, of Eatonton, charged with two counts of Sale of Ecstasy/MDMA

Dramen Humphrey, age 19, of Eatonton, charged with two counts of Sale of Marijuana

Moreese Lowe, age 40, of Eatonton, charged with one count of Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute, one count of Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, one count of Possession of Drug Related Objects, one count of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and one count of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime

Khalid Mathis, age 26, of Eatonton, charged with two counts of Sale of Marijuana

Jaidyen Porter, age 19, of Eatonton, charged with two counts of Sale of Marijuana

Donald Reid, age 45, of Eatonton, charged with Sale of Crack Cocaine, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Crack Cocaine with Intent to Distribute

Skylar Sharpe, age 26, of Eatonton, charged with two counts of Sale of Ecstasy/MDMA, one count of Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute, one count of Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, one count of Possession of Drug Related Objects, and one count of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime

Larry Webb, age 75, of Eatonton, charged with Sale of Marijuana

Patrick Wesley, age 31, of Eatonton, charged with two counts of Sale of Marijuana, and one count of Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

All arrestees were booked into the Putnam County Jail.

The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office, Dublin Police Department, Eatonton Police Department, Georgia Department of Community Supervision, Georgia Department of Corrections, Georgia State Patrol, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office assisted in this investigation.

These investigations were conducted to make an impact on the current drug distribution and gang activity within the Eatonton area and to promote a safer place for productive citizens.

Anyone with further information is encouraged to contact the Ocmulgee Drug Task Force at 478-414-5997 or the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office at 478-445-4893. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Once complete, the case file will be given to the Ocmulgee District Attorney’s Office for review and prosecution.