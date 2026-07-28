Statesboro, Bulloch County, GA (July 27, 2026) - The GBI has arrested and charged Andrae Wright, age 44, of Statesboro, GA, with Misuse of a License Plate Reader System, Stalking, Computer Invasion of Privacy, and Violation of Oath of Office. At the time of the offense, Wright was employed as an investigator with the Ogeechee Circuit District Attorney’s Office.

On July 9, 2026, the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI to investigate allegations following an internal audit of the Flock Safety System. Wright was a former employee of the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office and still had access to their Flock Safety System account. Preliminary information indicates that Wright accessed the Flock Safety System more than 60 times between June 15, 2026, and July 5, 2026, for non-law enforcement purposes.

On July 27, 2026, Wright was booked into the Bulloch County Jail.

This investigation is active and ongoing. If anyone has any information regarding this case, please contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Statesboro, GA, at (912) 871-1121. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council of Georgia for review and prosecution.