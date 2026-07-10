Sullivan County Budget Again Wins National Award

Monticello, NY – For the 11th time in a row, Sullivan County has earned the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award from the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA).

A panel of judges reviewed over 1,900 budgets submitted to the GFOA, including Sullivan County’s version for the 2026 fiscal year. They judged the budgets on their excellence as policy documents, financial plans, operations guides and communications devices, deeming Sullivan’s to be proficient in all four categories.

“Though this is the 11th time we’ve earned this award, we never take it for granted,” Sullivan County Manager Joshua Potosek affirmed. “A budget as large and as complicated as the County’s is challenging not only to put together but to convey to the public. The staff of our Division of Management & Budget remains committed to doing what it takes to ensure transparency and accountability in presenting the County’s key financial document.”

“It’s thanks to the support we receive – from the County Manager’s Office to the fiscal officers in every department – that allows us to produce an award-winning document that informs both public and staff about how we spend taxpayers’ money,” stated Management & Budget Commissioner Anna-Marie Novello. “I’m proud of my staff and the work we do, and we always appreciate this award!”

“Taxpayers deserve to know how their government is spending their money, and I’m grateful and proud to say that County staff make sure budget information is accessible and understandable,” said District 3 Legislator Brian McPhillips, who chairs the Management and Budget Committee of the Legislature. “As the staff have now earned this award now for multiple years, this should give the taxpayers confidence of the effort put into protecting their investment and steering the County in the right direction, even during challenging times.”

More information is available at www.gfoa.org.