South Dakota Supreme Court Case Processing Sets New Standard

PRESS RELEASE

For Immediate Release: July 10, 2026

Contact: Alisa Bousa, Public Information Officer, via email or 605.773.2031

PIERRE, S.D.—With the release of two opinions today, the South Dakota Supreme Court has resolved all cases considered during its court term year that began August 2025. As the Supreme Court begins its work now for its new term year, this will be the first time the Court has decided all pending cases from the prior term year before beginning a new term year. In prior years, the Court has started its new term with a handful of cases remaining from the previous year.

This improved case processing began more than two years ago when the Court engaged in an internal review of its case processing standards and procedures. The Court’s goal has been to provide more timely and efficient resolution of appeals, while maintaining clear, well-reasoned decisions that apply the rule of law with fairness and consistency.

“The justices and Court staff have worked hard the past two years to improve our internal case processing. The Court’s aim moving forward is to decide all cases considered during the term year on or near June 30,” said South Dakota Supreme Court Chief Justice Steven R. Jensen. “Each case is different, and some will naturally take longer to decide than others, but the Court recognizes that litigants, attorneys and the public deserve a prompt resolution of cases that also serves to foster public trust and faith in the judiciary.”

The Court’s term-year includes seven to eight scheduled conferences, during which the five justices consider cases that have been submitted through the parties’ appellate briefs and, in some cases, following an oral argument. Additionally, the Court resolves other cases throughout the year, which are appropriate for more expedited decision under its existing rules. The Court conducts an internal conference on all cases based upon the parties’ arguments as well as each individual justice’s research and preparation developed through careful study and the assistance of the Court’s legal staff. The Court resolves each case by majority vote and either writes a published opinion or issues an order setting forth the Court’s decision.

Learn more about the South Dakota Supreme Court.

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About South Dakota Courts: The Unified Judicial System (UJS) consists of the Supreme Court, Circuit Courts and State Court Administrator’s Office. The Supreme Court is the state’s highest court and final decision maker on South Dakota law. The Circuit Courts are the state’s trial courts where criminal proceedings and civil litigation are handled. The State Court Administrator’s Office provides centralized administrative assistance and support services for the South Dakota judiciary. Learn more about UJS.