James Valley Drug & DUI Court to Hold Graduation on July 23

PRESS RELEASE

For Immediate Release: July 16, 2026

Contact: Alisa Bousa, Public Information Officer, via email or 605.773.2031

PIERRE, S.D.—James Valley Drug & DUI Court will hold a graduation ceremony on Thursday, July 23, 2026, at 2:30 p.m. CDT in the second-floor courtroom of the Davison County Public Safety Building, 1015 S. Miller Ave., Mitchell.

With their friends and family in attendance, participants who have successfully completed all phases of this treatment court program will be honored. The event is open to the public and media. A reception will follow.

Treatment courts are an effective strategy for treating substance use and mental health disorders while reducing recidivism and saving taxpayer dollars. These courts have proven that a combination of supervision, treatment and support can lead people with substance use and/or mental health disorders into lives of stability, wellness and recovery.

James Valley Drug & DUI Court is a court-managed, alcohol/drug intervention treatment program designed to provide a cost-effective alternative to traditional criminal case processing. As an individual enters this voluntary, intensely-supervised program, they must be motivated to work toward changing their lifestyle and becoming free of alcohol and chemical abuse.

Learn more about South Dakota’s treatment courts. For more information about James Valley Drug & DUI Court, contact Treatment Court Coordinator Sharon Kraft at 605-661-6587 or sharon.kraft@ujs.state.sd.us.

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About South Dakota Courts: The Unified Judicial System (UJS) consists of the Supreme Court, Circuit Courts and State Court Administrator’s Office. The Supreme Court is the state’s highest court and final decision maker on South Dakota law. The Circuit Courts are the state’s trial courts where criminal proceedings and civil litigation are handled. The State Court Administrator’s Office provides centralized administrative assistance and support services for the South Dakota judiciary. Learn more about UJS.