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MaineDOT to Close Lewis Bridge in Bowdoin

MaineDOT to Close Lewis Bridge in Bowdoin

Drivers should plan for detours.

BOWDOIN – July 10, 2026 — Starting July 13, the Maine Department of Transportation (MaineDOT) will close Lewis Bridge on Route 125 over West Cathance Stream for 30 days for a bridge replacement project.

The detour routes will be clearly marked with signage.

Drivers heading westbound on Route 125 will need to take Route 201 to Meadow Road. Drivers heading eastbound on Route 125 will need to take Meadow Road to Route 201.

Before and after the closure, drivers will encounter one-way alternating traffic.

Motorists should expect delays and use caution when traveling through the detour zone.

The contractor for this project is Sargent Corporation of Orono, Maine.

The contract amount is $916,354.

MaineDOT appreciates the understanding and patience of the traveling public during this closure period.

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MaineDOT to Close Lewis Bridge in Bowdoin

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