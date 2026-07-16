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MaineDOT Announces Nighttime Closure for Broadway Bridge in Bangor

MaineDOT Announces Nighttime Closure for Broadway Bridge in Bangor

Drivers should plan for detours.

BANGOR–July 15, 2026 – The Maine Department of Transportation (MaineDOT) will be implementing a nighttime closure of Broadway under the I-95 bridge in Bangor on July 20, between 8:00 PM and 5:00 AM. 

The project work consists of installing bridge deck formwork from the roadway below the bridge.

During these hours, Broadway will be closed to all vehicular traffic. 

Flaggers will be onsite to assist pedestrians through the work zone during the closure period. This work is part of the ongoing bridge replacement project on I‑95.

Motorists should follow the detour map provided and posted detour signs.

MaineDOT appreciates the public’s patience and cooperation as we complete this important infrastructure improvement.

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MaineDOT Announces Nighttime Closure for Broadway Bridge in Bangor

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