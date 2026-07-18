Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,565 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 479,792 in the last 365 days.

MaineDOT Traffic Alert – Augusta

 MaineDOT Traffic Alert – Augusta

MaineDOT is advising motorists of upcoming construction activities on the Bangor Street project in Augusta.

During the week of July 20th , 2026 crews will perform daytime construction layout, lower and plate catch basins, and complete test pits. Traffic will generally be shifted to the inside travel lanes while this work is underway.

During the following week of July 27th, 2026, crews are scheduled to perform drainage work during nighttime hours, utilities will be active during daytime hours lowering their structures.

Motorists should expect lane shifts, possible delays, and construction equipment entering and exiting the work area. Please use caution, reduce speed, and follow all posted signs and directions from flaggers.

All work is weather-dependent and subject to change.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

MaineDOT Traffic Alert – Augusta

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.