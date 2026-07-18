MaineDOT Traffic Alert – Augusta

MaineDOT is advising motorists of upcoming construction activities on the Bangor Street project in Augusta.

During the week of July 20th , 2026 crews will perform daytime construction layout, lower and plate catch basins, and complete test pits. Traffic will generally be shifted to the inside travel lanes while this work is underway.

During the following week of July 27th, 2026, crews are scheduled to perform drainage work during nighttime hours, utilities will be active during daytime hours lowering their structures.

Motorists should expect lane shifts, possible delays, and construction equipment entering and exiting the work area. Please use caution, reduce speed, and follow all posted signs and directions from flaggers.

All work is weather-dependent and subject to change.