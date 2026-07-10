Donnell Systems Releases White Paper on Visualizing Information Using Report Extractions and Microsoft Excel Templates

Visualize Info Using Report Extracts and Excel Templates

SOUTH BEND, IN, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Donnell Systems, Inc. a long-standing provider of information management solutions, today announced the release of a new white paper demonstrating how organizations can use OCIE’s Information Management Suite to transform operational data into meaningful business insights through automated report extractions and customized Microsoft Excel templates.The whitepaper explores how workflow automation and effective data visualization enable organizations to make better use of limited resources while supporting audit readiness and regulatory compliance. It also examines the challenges small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) face in leveraging growing volumes of business data due to limited financial, staffing and IT resources.Without effective methods for organizing and presenting information, many SMEs are unable to fully capitalize on the value hidden within their data. The white paper outlines practical strategies for overcoming these challenges through automation and accessible reporting tools.“Organizations that want to remain competitive in today’s rapidly evolving business environment must continually look for opportunities to streamline workflows, automate routines processes, and uncover insights that better support decision-making,” said Oliver Gunter, President of Donnell Systems. “Many one-size-fits-all solutions introduce unnecessary complexity and limitations. With OCIE’s Information Management Suite, organizations can build automation and data visualization solutions tailored to their unique business requirements.”The white paper also demonstrates how OCIE DataDigger automatically extracts information from internal and external reporting sources and stores it within OCIE DataStore, creating a centralized repository for analysis and reporting. Organization can then query and export data directly into customized Microsoft Excel templates that automatically populate charts, graphs, and other visualizations, providing stakeholders with timely, actionable information.“Customized Microsoft Excel templates give organizations immediate access to the information their business processes require while eliminating manual effort,” Gunter added. “Equally important, strong security controls and audit capabilities are maintained throughout the entire process, ensuring that only authorized users can modify business logic while preserving a complete history of changes.”As organizations continue to manage increasing volumes of business information, leaders are seeking cost-effective ways to improve operational efficiency without sacrificing governance or compliance. OCIE’s Information Management Suite provides organizations with an authoritative and auditable repository for enterprise information while delivering practical tools that help transform data into actionable business intelligence.About DONNELL SYSTEMS, INC.Donnell Systems, Inc. is the trusted provider of OCIE (pronounced Oh-See) – a leading information management and automation solution for regulated industries. The company specializes in legacy application retirement and system decommissioning, data extraction, document automation, and compliance-driven archiving. Donnell Systems helps organizations reduce risk, improve operational efficiency, and meet stringent regulatory requirements by delivering secure, automated archive solutions, that simplify information access, maximize productivity and safeguard critical business data.

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