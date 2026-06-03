Donnell Systems, Inc. Achieves WBENC Certification, Strengthening Its Position as a Woman-Owned Business

DSI WBENC Announcement

Recognition reinforces Donnell Systems continued committment to representing women in the technology industry.

SOUTH BEND, IN, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Donnell Systems, Inc. a long-standing provider of information management solutions, is proud to announce its national certification as a Women’s Business Enterprise by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), the nation’s most widely recognized certification for women-owned businesses.“We are immensely proud to be recognized as a WBENC-certified Women’s Business Enterprise and excited to expand the representation of women in the technology industry,” said Mary Donnell, CEO of Donnell Systems, Inc. “This certification represents the hard work of our entire team and continued commitment to doing things the right way. I look forward to leveraging this recognition to create new opportunities and expand our reach with organizations that value integrity, diversity and high standards.”Following a meticulous and rigorous review process, WBENC certification recognizes that Donnell Systems is 100% woman-owned, operated and controlled. “I look forward to leveraging this recognition and opening the door even wider to create new opportunities and partner with organizations who are committed to supporting women-owned business,” added Mary Donnell. “It’s another step forward as we continue to provide our solutions to a broader network.”About DONNELL SYSTEMS, INC.Donnell Systems, Inc. is the trusted provider of OCIE (pronounced Oh-See) – a leading information management and automation solution for regulated industries. We specialize in legacy application retirement/system decommissioning, data extraction, document automation, and compliance-driven archiving. We help clients reduce risk, improve efficiency, and meet strict regulatory requirements. Donnell Systems exists to unlock customers’ information potential by delivering secure, automated archive solutions, that simplify distribution, maximize efficiency, and safeguard data while building trusted partnerships.For more information, visit www.ocie.net About WBENC:Founded in 1997, WBENC is the nation’s leader in women’s business development and the leading third-party certifier of businesses owned and operated by women, with more than 18,000 certified Women’s Business Enterprises, 14 national Regional Partner Organizations, and more than 500 Corporate Members, most of which are Fortune 500. Thousands of corporations representing America’s most prestigious brands, as well as many states, cities, and other entities, look for and accept WBENC Certification. Through the Women Owned initiative, WBENC also is a leader in supporting consumer-oriented female entrepreneurs and those who do business with them by raising awareness for why, where and how to buy Women Owned. For more information, visit www.wbenc.org and www.buywomenowned.com Mary HertelDonnell Systems, Inc.+1 574-232-3784Email: mhertel@ocie.netVisit us on social media:

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