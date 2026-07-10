Smart Speaking to the Smart Speaker, July 16

After the presentation and demonstration, we will answer any questions you have about the My Talking Books skill for Alexa-enabled smart speakers.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. eastern time and will last for one hour. To access the meeting, go to: https://loc.zoomgov.com/j/1613454948?pwd=2ag8UwHBsBuV12Ca4pqHAXaQeTMFvl.1

Remember that the meeting is recorded. Do not speak if you do not wish to be on the recording. If you wish to speak, you may request to do so by raising your hand. On a PC, press Alt Y to toggle raising and lowering your hand; on a Mac, press Option Y; and if dialing in via telephone, press Star 9. To mute or unmute yourself on a PC, press Alt A; on a Mac, press Command-Shift A; and on a telephone, press Star 6. If you choose to dial in to the call, use the telephone numbers provided below. The Zoom.gov [zoom.gov] ID will not work with standard Zoom.us.

The complete Zoom invitation is below. To review past programming, please go to www.loc.gov/nls/news-and-updates/smart-speaking-to-the-smart-speaker [loc.gov].

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https://loc.zoomgov.com/j/1613454948?pwd=2ag8UwHBsBuV12Ca4pqHAXaQeTMFvl.1

Meeting ID: 161 345 4948

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Meeting ID: 161 345 4948