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Cyclosporiasis continues to spread across country

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported 843 cases of cyclosporiasis across 31 states, with 86 people hospitalized. State health departments are reporting higher case numbers than the CDC, which works to confirm the cases reported to it. Michigan has announced that it is investigating 1,562 cases, with 44 people hospitalized. No deaths have been reported, and investigators haven’t identified a source.

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Cyclosporiasis continues to spread across country

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


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