Launching “Central New York Forward” Project

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the official launch of “Central New York (CNY) Forward,” a comprehensive project to study and address the transportation needs of northern Onondaga County and prepare for the unprecedented economic growth expected in the area during the coming years. The New York State Department of Transportation, working with the Federal Highway Administration, has published a Notice of Intent to begin the Environmental Impact Statement — which will include extensive community engagement — for a major transportation project to improve traffic flow and enhance safety on several key roadways, including State Route 31 and U.S. Route 11, and at the interchanges of State Route 31 with Interstate 81 and State Route 481 in the Towns of Cicero and Clay. The CNY Forward project is driven by the substantial ongoing and planned development within these burgeoning communities, including Micron’s $100 billion investment in Central New York, the largest private investment in New York’s history.

“Central New York’s transportation network is on the cusp of a major transformation, anchored by the I-81 Viaduct Project and the activity that is ramping up around the Micron facility,” Governor Hochul said. “We need everyone working together to bring Central New York Forward and this aptly named effort will ensure the community has ample opportunities to help craft a vision for a highway system that can accommodate the unparalleled growth unfolding throughout the region.”

New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “Governor Hochul continues to deliver on her commitments to Central New York — helping to reconnect the City of Syracuse through the I-81 Viaduct Project and putting northern Onondaga County on the manufacturing map through construction of the largest semiconductor facility in the United States. We are confident that with the help of our partners and the community, CNY Forward will be another huge win for the region, reshaping and reimagining how traffic flows within these burgeoning communities.”

CNY Forward builds on the ongoing partnership between Micron and New York State. Governor Hochul has worked closely with local, state and federal partners to prepare for Micron’s arrival and make continued investments in the community and the region. The $100 billion investment by Micron is the largest private investment in New York’s history and the largest semiconductor facility in the United States. By the end of the decade, one in four U.S. made chips will be produced within 350 miles of Upstate New York — no other region in the country will manufacture a greater share.

Up to 50,000 new permanent jobs will be created in the region over the next 30 years and thousands of construction jobs will be created over the next 20 years to build the campus. It is expected to attract upwards of 84,000 people to New York – the vast majority of them (76,000+) to the Central New York Region.

Micron has thrust the Towns of Cicero and Clay into the heart of transformative economic growth, promising to reshape the landscape of two of Onondaga County’s biggest suburbs, and unlocking once-in-a-generation opportunities for the entire region, making the efficiency and safety of the local transportation system even more critical. I-81, State Route 481, State Route 31 and U.S. Route 11 provide convenient access to residents in established neighborhoods throughout the two towns and to visitors frequenting retail stores, restaurants and hospitality venues. These roadways will also serve as key connection points for newcomers planting roots in areas of new development and for commuters employed by the fast-growing commercial, industrial and chip manufacturing sectors. While the existing corridors and interchanges keep Central New Yorkers moving, increased growth and development have placed new pressure on this part of the transportation system, leading to increased traffic volumes, reduced mobility, bottleneck traffic, slowdowns and delays.

The main objectives of the proposed project include improving traffic operations and safety to accommodate and address potential traffic growth associated with planned economic development/land use changes, reducing the use of local residential streets by commercial trucks and improving accommodations for trucks on the state highway system, enhancing multimodal accommodations for pedestrians, bicyclists and public transit users and addressing aging bridge infrastructure.

The proposed project limits include:

State Route 31 between South Bay Road in the Town of Cicero and Oswego Road (County Route 57) in the Town of Clay

U.S. Route 11 between Factory Street and Mud Mill Road in the Town of Cicero

Interstate 81 between the I-481 interchange and the Bartell Road interchange in the Town of Cicero

State Route 481 between the U.S. Route 11 interchange in the Town of Cicero and State Route 31 interchange in the Town of Clay

Starting today, the public can go online and visit a website dedicated to “CNY Forward” — CNYForward.com. The website provides comprehensive, centralized resources for timely and essential information, and enables the community to submit comments, sign up for updates and receive information about future public meetings or events.

A project community outreach office, located at 4483 State Route 31 in the Town of Clay, which opens to the public Tuesday, July 14, provides further opportunities for public engagement. Staff will be available on the days and times outlined below to discuss the proposed project and obtain community input.

Community Outreach Office Hours:

Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Thursdays from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Public Scoping Meetings:

Additionally, the Department of Transportation will host public scoping meetings. Public scoping is an early and open process to determine the scope of issues to be addressed in the Environmental Impact Statement and provide an early opportunity to share project information and receive public input.

The informal, open-house-style gatherings will take place at the Clay Town Hall (4401 State Route 31, Clay, NY 13041) on the following dates:

Thursday, July 30, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Thursday, July 30, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Thursday, August 6, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Thursday, August 6, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Meeting content will be the same at each event. NYSDOT representatives will be available to provide information, answer questions and gather input.

The Notice of Intent (NOI) initiates a comment period, during which the public, agencies and stakeholders are encouraged to submit comments on the information in the NOI and supplemental information. Comments can be submitted at the scoping meetings by privately speaking to a stenographer, filling out and turning in a comment form, and/or using the available tablets. Comments may also be submitted online at CNYForward.com, in person at the community outreach office at 4483 State Route 31, Clay, NY 13038, or via U.S. Mail to NYSDOT, Region 3 CNY Forward Project Team, State Office Building, 333 E. Washington Street, Syracuse, NY 13202. All comments must be received by Friday, August 14, 2026. In consideration of comments received, NYSDOT will identify the reasonable alternatives that will be advanced for further study in the Draft Environmental Impact Statement (Draft EIS). These alternatives, as well as the comments received, will be documented in a publicly available Project Scoping Report. Following the release of the Project Scoping Report, NYSDOT will prepare the Draft EIS, which will then be published for public review and comment. A public hearing will be held before the Final EIS and Record of Decision are prepared and issued. Opportunities will be available for public input throughout the environmental review process.

Micron Technology Executive Vice President, Global Operations Manish Bhatia said, “Micron is proud to be investing more than $100 billion to build a leading-edge memory megafab in Onondaga County, creating 50,000 jobs in New York. This type of large-scale project — which will help establish Central New York as a global semiconductor hub — depends on strong supporting infrastructure, including transportation systems that can serve a growing community, connect workers to opportunity, and efficiently move goods and services. Initiatives like CNY Forward are critical to supporting regional growth, attracting new investment, and ensuring Central New York can thrive as a leading technology hub. We appreciate Governor Hochul’s leadership and the partnership of federal, state and local stakeholders to move this important work forward.”

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, "With workers laying the foundation of Micron’s transformative $100 billion investment, New York State is bolstering its infrastructure to meet the moment. By launching CNY Forward, Governor Hochul and the Department of Transportation are aligning the region’s transportation network with the monumental scale of this opportunity. Modernizing the region’s vital transit corridors will directly support the workforce and supply chain growing around Micron, while keeping local communities safe, accessible and ready to welcome long-term success."

Senator Charles Schumer said, “With Micron pouring the first concrete yesterday, we are closer than ever to bringing America’s largest semiconductor manufacturing facility to life right here in Central New York. ‘Central New York Forward’ will prepare Onondaga County’s highways and infrastructure for Micron’s success, while ensuring smooth and safe traffic flow for residents. I’m grateful for the commitment of Governor Hochul, as well as local leaders, to the region’s development to position it for success with the Micron investment. I will continue working to deliver a comprehensive review and swift approval of necessary permits as well as federal dollars needed to support Central New York’s growth and quality of life.”

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said, ﻿“Over the next decade, Central New York will become the hub for innovation and technology. Now, we need transportation and infrastructure systems to match. With thousands of new jobs being created and an increase in families moving to Central New York, it is imperative that we have safe roads to ensure that Clay, Cicero, and the surrounding areas are a great place for New York families to live, work, and do business.”

Representative John W. Mannion said, "CNY Forward is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to build a safer, more efficient, and more connected transportation network for the communities of Clay, Cicero, and northern Onondaga County. As our region grows, new investments will improve mobility, strengthen quality of life, and support current residents, future families, and thousands of new jobs. I commend Governor Hochul and Commissioner Dominguez for launching this important planning process, and I encourage everyone to visit the website, stop by the community outreach office, or attend one of the public meetings. The decisions we make today will shape Central New York and every voice should be part of that conversation."

State Senator Rachel May said, “As Central New York grows with Micron’s investment, we know traffic will grow right along with it. That’s why it’s so important to understand how increased traffic will affect our roads and communities and to plan ahead. I applaud Governor Hochul for taking this proactive step through the Central New York Forward project. The information gathered will help us make smart investments to improve traffic flow, enhance safety and make it easier for people to get where they need to go.”

State Senator Christopher J. Ryan said, “This is an opportunity to build the infrastructure our communities need to support the future while improving everyday life for the people who already call Clay and Cicero home. As Micron’s investment continues to bring thousands of good-paying union jobs and new families to our region, we have to make sure our transportation network keeps pace. These improvements will help reduce traffic, improve safety, strengthen connections for workers traveling to job sites, and make it easier for residents to get to work, school and local businesses. I encourage everyone to take part in the public engagement process so we can build a transportation system that reflects the priorities of our communities and serves Central New York for decades to come.”

Assemblymember William Magnarelli said, “I commend the Governor, Commissioner Dominguez and the Department of Transportation for this plan for our future. Micron's historic investment presents a once-in-a-generation opportunity for Central New York, and it is essential that we make the infrastructure investments necessary to support that growth responsibly. CNY Forward demonstrates the state's commitment to strategic, long-term transportation planning that will enhance public safety, improve regional mobility and ensure our communities are prepared to meet the demands of a growing economy."

Assemblymember Pamela Hunter said, “Micron’s investment will bring tremendous opportunity, but we must make sure our infrastructure keeps pace. NY Forward will help improve safety, reduce congestion and give residents a voice in shaping the future of northern Onondaga County.”

Assemblymember Al Stirpe said, “As the state representative serving the towns of Clay and Cicero, I’ve heard firsthand some of the concerns that residents have on how their local roads might be affected in the coming years. CNY Forward will directly tackle how to improve traffic operations for current residents while ensuring that we are ready to accommodate the unprecedented amount of economic growth soon to take hold in our region. After gaining community input, the Department of Transportation will strategize on ways to keep drivers moving quickly and safely on Route 31, Route 11 and I-481, all while enhancing our community’s transportation infrastructure for years to come.”

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon said, “Addressing future transportation needs in northern Onondaga County is essential to supporting the historic growth coming to our region. Thanks to thoughtful planning and collaboration, our community has built a strong foundation for what’s ahead. With projects like this, we’re not just preparing for Micron’s investment, we’re opening the door to new opportunities, safer travel, and long‑term prosperity. There’s a real sense of hope and momentum in Central New York, and this work ensures we continue moving forward together. As this planning continues, community voices will play an important role. We encourage residents and businesses to stay engaged, share their ideas and help shape a transportation system that reflects our region’s ambitions and values.”

City of Syracuse Mayor Sharon Owens said, “Central New York, including the City of Syracuse, is entering a historic era of growth, and ‘CNY Forward’ ensures our transportation system is ready to meet the moment, which means community involvement is more important than ever. ‘CNY Forward’ ensures that residents have a seat at the table as we plan for improved safety, mobility, and long‑term growth. I appreciate the partnership of Governor Hochul and NYSDOT, and their ongoing commitment to making sure the voices of our residents, neighbors and local businesses guide the development of a more efficient transportation system for Onondaga County.”

Clay Deputy Town Supervisor Joe Bick said, “The town of Clay eagerly anticipates the proposed transportation enhancements and state road improvements. We rely on this vital infrastructure to connect us to the world.”

Cicero Town Supervisor Rob Santucci said, “The announcement from Governor Hochul about the ‘Central New York (CNY) Forward’ initiative is a welcome step in the development of two major roadways (Rte. 31 and Rte. 11) in the towns of Cicero and Clay. With the construction of the Micron chip facility nearby, we are pleased to hear of the NYS DOT and Federal Highway Administration’s proposal to help mitigate traffic and clear congestion that will affect our community and address the transportation needs of our growing community going forward. This announcement couldn’t come at a better time.”

About the Department of Transportation

It is the mission of the New York State Department of Transportation to provide a safe, reliable, equitable and resilient transportation system that connects communities, enhances quality of life, protects the environment and supports the economic well-being of New York State.

Lives are on the line; slow down and move over for highway workers!

For more information, find us on Facebook, follow us on X or Instagram, or visit our website. For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app.