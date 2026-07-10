FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE July 9, 2026

Contact: Erika Story, Montrose County Communications Director

estory@montrosecounty.net, (970) 417-8711

Montrose County Fair & Rodeo Celebrates 140 Years

MONTROSE, COLO - The Montrose County Fair & Rodeo will celebrate a significant milestone this summer as the community gathers for the 140th annual event July 17-25, 2026. For more than a century, the fair has served as a showcase for local agriculture, youth achievement, and western heritage.

Montrose County is proud to serve as the Presenting Sponsor of this year's milestone event, which will feature junior livestock shows, horse events, open class exhibits, rodeo, live entertainment, youth activities, and opportunities for residents and visitors to celebrate the county's agricultural heritage together.

The fair schedule includes popular events such as the Ranch Rodeo, Team Roping, Buck It Bull Riding, the CPRA Rodeo, Mutton Bustin', Little Kid Shows, the Rocky Mountain Oyster Fry, royalty events, kids crafts, and the Junior Livestock Auction. The Open Show features a variety of categories, including art, photography, ceramics, quilting, foods, woodworking, horticulture, and floriculture. The fair also highlights the accomplishments of local 4-H and FFA youth who have spent months preparing projects and livestock for exhibition and competition.

A key part of supporting those young exhibitors is the Stockmen's Buyers Club, which allows local businesses and community members to invest directly in the next generation of agricultural leaders through participation in the Junior Livestock Auction. Proceeds from the auction help youth participants reinvest in future projects, save for college, and continue building skills in agriculture, business, and leadership. Community members interested in supporting local youth are encouraged to consider joining the Stockmen's Buyers Club or participating in the auction.

One of the week's featured events will be the Vectra Bank Community Night on Tuesday, July 21. Beginning at 5 p.m., the evening will include free food while supplies last, community activities, and opportunities for residents to connect with local organizations and public safety personnel. Members of the Montrose County Board of County Commissioners will distribute locally made hand pies from Straw Hat Farms to attendees while supplies last, while representatives from the Montrose County Sheriff's Office and other local first responders will be on hand to visit with residents, answer questions, and provide families an opportunity to interact with the agencies that serve the community year-round. Arena events begin at 6 p.m. and include the J$ Cattle Company Ranch Rodeo, Mutton Bustin', Calf Dressing, and the Rescue Race.

"The Montrose County Fair & Rodeo is one of the best examples of what makes our community special," said Commissioner Sue Hansen. "For 140 years, it has brought together agriculture, youth development, volunteerism, and community pride. Montrose County is honored to be the presenting sponsor of this year's fair and we encourage everyone to come out and support the many young people and volunteers who make it possible."

Fair Board President Molli Yorchak said the 140th anniversary is an opportunity to celebrate both the history and future of agriculture in Montrose County.

"The fair exists because of the dedication of our volunteers, exhibitors, sponsors, and community supporters," said Yorchak. "Whether you're attending the rodeo, viewing open show exhibits, supporting a junior livestock sale participant, or volunteering your time, every person who participates helps continue a tradition that has been part of Montrose County since 1886."

The 2026 Fair Board includes Molli Yorchak, Micah Mckee, Dawn Fritze, Whitney Shelton, Jennifer Sherwood, Ally Nichols, Kaleb Lee, Josh Hansen, Kim Wilson, and Matt Box.

Additional information, event schedules, tickets, and entry information can be found at montrosecountyfairandrodeo.com and fb.com/

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