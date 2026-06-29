The Neshoba County Fair is a Mississippi policymaker’s rite of passage. Every year, leaders from across our state gather to talk about what we’ve accomplished and what still lies ahead. This year was no different. Of course, what’s said at the Neshoba County Fair rarely stays at the Neshoba County Fair, so I thought it appropriate to share my message here with you today.

If I had to sum up this year’s speech in just two words, it would be this: Mississippi Firsts. For example, we became the first state in the nation to launch proactive Money Match programs focused on disaster areas. When families are dealing with the aftermath of devastating storms, the last thing they should have to worry about is tracking down missing money. Instead, we take the initiative, find the rightful owners, and return millions of dollars to Mississippians when they need it most.

We were also the first in the nation to require citizenship verification before returning unclaimed money, ensuring Mississippians come first. That innovation has become a national model, earning recognition in congressional hearings and a seat at the table with the Department of Justice and Vice President Vance’s Anti-Fraud Task Force.

Those innovations have produced real results. Alongside first-in-state-history modernizations, they helped us return nearly $200 million in unclaimed money to our citizens – the first Treasury in Mississippi history to reach such a milestone.

We also broke new ground by becoming the first Mississippi Treasurer to expand the Mississippi Affordable College Savings (MACS) program so families can use their savings for apprenticeships, workforce certifications, and career and technical education. By putting students’ needs first, our program has grown into one of the nation’s Top 6 college savings plans.

And during my first five years in office, we helped Mississippi earn more than $1 billion in interest income – the first Treasurer in our state’s history to do so.

I’m proud of every one of these firsts. But none of them happened because we were chasing headlines or records. They happened because we made one simple commitment: put Mississippians first.

I grew up in a family that believed customer service wasn’t just good business; it was the right thing to do. I’ve tried to bring that same philosophy to state government. When you put people first, innovation follows. Results follow. And before long, so do the firsts.

Thank you for giving me the opportunity to serve the people of Mississippi. It’s the greatest honor of my life, and I look forward to continuing to put Mississippi first.