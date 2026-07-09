Senate Resolution 349 Printer's Number 1879

PENNSYLVANIA, July 9 - PRINTER'S NO. 1879

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

349

Session of

2026

INTRODUCED BY STREET, PICOZZI, COSTA, TARTAGLIONE AND HUGHES,

JULY 9, 2026

REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, JULY 9, 2026

A RESOLUTION

Urging the Congress of the United States to pass the American

High-Speed Rail Act.

WHEREAS, The United States stands out among its European and

Asian peers, and even among less developed countries, in the

lack of a high-speed rail system, limiting interregional growth

potential in places such as California, Texas, Florida and the

northeastern United States; and

WHEREAS, Congressman Seth Moulton (D-MA) has introduced the

American High-Speed Rail Act in multiple sessions of the

Congress of the United States to clearly outline high-speed rail

parameters in this country and provide for public-private

investment to spur high-speed rail growth; and

WHEREAS, Pennsylvania, situated between New York and

Washington, DC, and adjacent to one of the speediest sections of

the northeast corridor, would be a significant beneficiary of

high-speed rail investments, and Pennsylvania's abundant rail

infrastructure and relatively straight rights-of-way would make

it a leading contender to have the nation's first high-speed

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