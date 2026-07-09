Senate Resolution 349 Printer's Number 1879
PENNSYLVANIA, July 9 - PRINTER'S NO. 1879
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
349
Session of
2026
INTRODUCED BY STREET, PICOZZI, COSTA, TARTAGLIONE AND HUGHES,
JULY 9, 2026
REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, JULY 9, 2026
A RESOLUTION
Urging the Congress of the United States to pass the American
High-Speed Rail Act.
WHEREAS, The United States stands out among its European and
Asian peers, and even among less developed countries, in the
lack of a high-speed rail system, limiting interregional growth
potential in places such as California, Texas, Florida and the
northeastern United States; and
WHEREAS, Congressman Seth Moulton (D-MA) has introduced the
American High-Speed Rail Act in multiple sessions of the
Congress of the United States to clearly outline high-speed rail
parameters in this country and provide for public-private
investment to spur high-speed rail growth; and
WHEREAS, Pennsylvania, situated between New York and
Washington, DC, and adjacent to one of the speediest sections of
the northeast corridor, would be a significant beneficiary of
high-speed rail investments, and Pennsylvania's abundant rail
infrastructure and relatively straight rights-of-way would make
it a leading contender to have the nation's first high-speed
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