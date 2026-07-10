Elkhart County legislators receive 2026 summer study committee appointments

STATEHOUSE (July 10, 2026) – Recently, Elkhart County legislators received appointments to serve on interim study committees, which will meet throughout the summer and fall to review important policy issues and discuss possible solutions.

Lawmakers will gather input from public testimony, various experts and industry stakeholders to help guide bill recommendations ahead of the upcoming legislative session, which begins in January.

State Rep. David Abbott (R-Rome City) will serve as a member of the Interim Study Committee on Employment and Labor and as a member of the Board of Trustees of the State Museum and Historic Sites Corporation.

"These committee meetings will allow for lawmakers to examine issues like workers' compensation and others important to our workforce and economy," Abbott said. "The goal is to take what we learn through summer study committees and use it to shape practical recommendations ahead of the legislative session, so our bills are based on Hoosier input."

State Rep. Joanna King (R-Middlebury) will serve as a member of the Interim Study Committee on Public Safety and Military Affairs. She will also serve as a member of the Legislative Council, All Payer Claims Data Base Advisory Board, Governor's Commission on Supplier Diversity and Medicaid Advisory Commission.

"Interim study committees are an important time to come together to review ideas, get feedback and make common-sense solutions for our state," King said. "These committees are where lawmakers brainstorm new legislation and hear ideas from the public ahead of the next session."

State Rep. Doug Miller (R-Elkhart) will serve as chair of the Interim Study Committee on Government.

"We are always looking to cut red-tape," Miller said. "Committees are a chance to review what laws and codes we have in place and make sure we're running state government as efficiently as possible."

State Rep. Tim Wesco (R-Osceola) will serve as chair of the Interim Study Committee on Elections.

Topics for the 2026 legislative interim study committees can be found here and appointments for each committee are listed here. Committee hearings and agendas can be viewed on the Indiana General Assembly's website at iga.in.gov.

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State Rep. David Abbott (R-Rome City) represents House District 18,

which includes portions of Elkhart, Kosciusko, Noble and Whitley counties.

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State Rep. Joanna King (R-Middlebury) represents House District 49,

which includes a portion of Elkhart County.

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State Rep. Doug Miller (R-Elkhart) represents House District 48,

which includes a portion of Elkhart County.

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State Rep. Tim Wesco (R-Osceola) represents House District 21,

which includes portions of Elkhart and St. Joseph counties.

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