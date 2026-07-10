Rep. Jordan receives 2026 summer study committee appointment

STATEHOUSE (July 10, 2026) – Recently, State Rep. Jack Jordan (R-Bremen) received an appointment to serve as a member of the Interim Study Committee on Fiscal Policy.

Throughout the summer and fall, interim study committees meet to review important policy issues and discuss possible solutions. Lawmakers will gather input from public testimony, various experts and industry stakeholders to help guide bill recommendations ahead of the upcoming legislative session, which begins in January.

"Maintaining our reputation as a fiscally responsible state that's open for business is top of mind for me," Jordan said. "We'll continue reviewing various programs and services to ensure we're being good stewards of Hoosiers' tax dollars."

Topics for the 2026 legislative interim study committees can be found here and appointments for each committee are listed here. Committee hearings and agendas can be viewed on the Indiana General Assembly's website at iga.in.gov.



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State Rep. Jack Jordan (R-Bremen) represents House District 17,

which includes all of Fulton County, and portions of Marshall and Pulaski counties.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.