Jeter: A safety net, not a hammock

A job is about more than a paycheck. It's about dignity, purpose and the opportunity to build a better future. That's why one of the most important accomplishments from this past legislative session was strengthening the Healthy Indiana Plan by restoring a simple principle: Public assistance should come with personal responsibility.

Beginning Jan. 1, 2027, able-bodied adults enrolled in HIP will be required to complete 80 hours each month of work, job training, education or community service in order to remain eligible for coverage, while maintaining sensible exemptions for individuals who are pregnant, medically frail, caring for loved ones, receiving substance abuse treatment or facing other qualifying circumstances.

This isn't about punishing people who need help. Every Hoosier can face difficult circumstances, and our state should continue providing a safety net for those who truly need it. But a safety net should never become a hammock. Government should provide a pathway forward, not encourage people to remain on the sidelines when they are capable of contributing. That's especially true at a time when Indiana continues to attract record private investment and create new jobs across our state. As more businesses choose Indiana because of our pro-growth policies and strong economy, we should be doing everything we can to help able-bodied Hoosiers fill those opportunities and build brighter futures for themselves and their families.

Hoosiers have always believed that opportunity and accountability go hand in hand. When government encourages work, education and job training, it does more than reduce dependence on public programs. It helps people develop valuable skills, build confidence, provide for their families and achieve greater independence. Those are outcomes that benefit all of us.

This policy also reflects the reality of today's economy. Employers across Indiana continue searching for workers while thousands of jobs remain unfilled. At the same time, businesses are investing billions of dollars in our state and creating new opportunities for Hoosiers. Connecting able-bodied adults with work, education and training is not only good public policy, but also essential to keeping Indiana's economy strong for years to come.

As your legislator, I've always believed government works best when it empowers people instead of creating long-term dependence. Hoosiers are hardworking, generous and resilient. They expect government to be there during life's toughest moments, but they also expect everyone who is able to do their part.

The Healthy Indiana Plan will continue to protect our most vulnerable citizens. This change simply reinforces the idea that public assistance should be temporary whenever possible and that work remains one of the surest paths to independence. That's not only good for taxpayers. It's good for families, good for our workforce and good for Indiana.

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State Rep. Chris Jeter (R-Fishers) represents House District 88,

which includes portions of Hamilton, Hancock, Madison and Marion counties.

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