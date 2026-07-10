Titanic Escape Simulator Launches on Steam August 24, 2026

MagicProStudio announces the Steam release date for its cinematic first-person mystery and survival adventure aboard the RMS Titanic

WARSAW, MASOVIAN VOIVODESHIP, POLAND, July 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MagicProStudio is pleased to announce that Titanic Escape Simulator™ will officially launch on Steam on August 24, 2026.Set aboard the RMS Titanic during its final voyage, Titanic Escape Simulator is a cinematic first-person adventure that combines mystery investigation, exploration, puzzle-solving, and survival gameplay. Players step into the role of a private investigator drawn into a dark mystery aboard the legendary ocean liner, uncovering secrets before the final night turns into a desperate fight for survival.Before disaster strikes, players will explore detailed areas of the Titanic, investigate suspicious events, question passengers, solve environmental puzzles, open locked doors, and uncover hidden clues across the ship. As the story progresses, calm luxury gives way to rising tension, danger, and eventually the most famous maritime disaster in history.When the iceberg hits, the experience transforms into a survival challenge. Water floods the ship, routes become blocked, decks begin to tilt, and every decision becomes critical. Players must navigate collapsing environments, manage danger, and make difficult choices as the Titanic sinks beneath the Atlantic.Titanic Escape Simulator is designed to deliver a story-driven experience that blends historical atmosphere with cinematic suspense, giving players both a mystery to uncover and a disaster to survive.Titanic Escape Simulator™ launches on August 24, 2026.Supporting Materials:Players can wishlist the game now on Steam

Titanic Escape Simulator™ | Official Release Date Trailer

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