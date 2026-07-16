MAVRIX Launches into Full Global Release – available now on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox with day one Xbox Game Pass debut

Gameplay screenshot of MAVRIX showcasing the new Head-to-Head mode

MAVRIX launches into full global release across PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S, and will also be available on Xbox Game Pass for the first time.

Reaching 1.0 and launching on Game Pass is a huge moment for us. The new Head-to-Head modes bring insane energy of competition into the game, and opening it up to new players is incredibly exciting.” — Matt Jones

LEAMINGTON SPA, UNITED KINGDOM, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MAVRIX, the open-world mountain biking game created by professional rider and Red Bull athlete Matt Jones, published by Cascade Interactive and developed by Third Kind Games, launches into full global release across PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.From today, MAVRIX will also be available on Xbox Game Pass – the first time the game has come to the service – including Xbox Play Anywhere, so members can ride seamlessly across Xbox console, PC, and handhelds such as the ROG Ally.Reaching full release is the most significant milestone for MAVRIX to date. After a year of community-driven development through Early Access, the full release brings a wave of new competitive modes, fresh content, and major technical improvements.“Reaching 1.0 and launching on Game Pass is a huge moment for us,” said Matt Jones, professional mountain biker, Red Bull athlete, and creator of MAVRIX. “We’ve worked hard to make the riding feel right – that sense of flow, freedom, and control that defines mountain biking. The new Head-to-Head modes bring that insane energy of real competition into the game, and opening it all up to so many new players through Game Pass is incredibly exciting. This is the moment our community has been building towards with us since day one.”What’s new for full release?This huge update introduces a suite of new features alongside the move to a full release:- Head-to-Head modes – new live competitive modes for racing and slopestyle. Compete in real time against up to four other players, either to post the highest score in slopestyle or to be first across the line in a race.- Daily Rivals – beat the time or score set by a similarly ranked rival each day to earn an XP boost and rank up your rider more quickly.- Cold Start – a brand new race trail packed with technical sections and tricky, demanding terrain.- Smoother animation – a new prediction system lets jump and trick animations begin earlier, giving a noticeably improved sense of flow.- Time of Day option – a new setting lets you choose your lighting, including that perfect Golden Hour ride.Reflecting on the new features, Cascade Interactive commented: “During Early Access, it was clear that our community loved riding together and figuring out the best lines to maximise scores and reduce times. We’re so excited to create head-to-head racing and slopestyle as a dedicated feature for our players. It truly captures the essence of mountain biking and it’s bound to be a hit for new MAVRIX players too!”Available now on Xbox Game Pass and Play AnywhereMAVRIX will join Xbox Game Pass on launch day for the first time, giving members instant access to the full release. As an Xbox Play Anywhere title, progress and saves carry across Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and compatible handhelds including the ROG Ally, so players can drop in wherever they ride. This partnership opens the game up to millions players, providing an on ramp into an authentic mountain bike experience.For players new to MAVRIXMAVRIX is the ultimate open-world extreme sports mountain biking game. Players explore an expansive 100km² open world built around downhill racing, freeride exploration, competitive events, and creative trick-based riding, from white-knuckle descents to big-air slopestyle runs.Designed and developed by professional riders, MAVRIX places authenticity at its core. Every aspect of the riding experience, from suspension behaviour and braking control to trick execution, has been shaped by athletes who live and breathe the sport at the highest level. The game features real-world brands and a career-style progression system that mirrors the journey of a professional mountain biker, including the chance to grind the Red Bull sponsor track and experience what it’s like to be a Red Bull sponsored athlete, with unique rewards at the top tier.The move to full release includes all content released throughout Early Access, with regular updates including Slopestyle Mode and the MAVRIX Cup – the game’s limited-time competitive event series – alongside the new launch content debuting on the 16th.MAVRIX will be available digitally for $39.99 USD/£29.95 GBP, and via Xbox Game Pass, with full language support in English, Chinese, French, Italian, German, and Spanish.Players have shaped MAVRIX every step of the way. Feedback gathered throughout Early Access continues to guide development, and the team will keep delivering regular updates as the game evolves alongside its community.To mark the occasion, MAVRIX will feature in a dedicated showcase slot at Fourth Floor’s Convergence showcase on the evening of 16 July, from 7:30pm to 9:00pm BST.MAVRIX v1.0 is available now on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S, and on Xbox Game Pass (including Xbox Play Anywhere).About MAVRIXMAVRIX is the ultimate open-world extreme sports mountain biking game, created by Red Bull Professional Athlete Matt Jones. The game launched into Early Access on Steam in July 2025, made its console debut in January 2026, and releases in full as v1.0 in July 2026. MAVRIX was created from the ground upwards by Matt Jones in partnership with the seasoned development team at Third Kind Games.About Matt JonesMatt is renowned on the world stage of mountain biking having won numerous top level slopestyle MTB events as well as competing in the Red Bull Hardline series of elite downhill races. Matt became a Red Bull athlete in 2014 and continues to represent them as their UK freeride athlete. Matt is the co-founder of Helfare, a global mountain bike and lifestyle apparel brand. In 2017 he started his YouTube career which has climbed into the top 3 most followed and most influential athlete-led MTB channels. Matt has been a winner of the World Mountain Bike Awards.About Cascade InteractiveCascade publishes authentic, athlete-led, extreme sports video games. Cascade brings together the world’s best extreme sports athletes, brands, and events, with the best game development talent, to produce genre-defining experiences for a mass market community of players.About Third Kind GamesThird Kind Games is a full-service AAA co-development and full-development studio based in the UK. From concept to ship, our team of artists, designers, engineers, and producers partner with the world's leading studios and publishers – working alongside iconic IPs – to bring exceptional games to life. Notable titles include Forza Horizon 4, Sea of Thieves, Hearthstone and Stage Tour. Third Kind Games was founded in 2016 by a team of nine former Activision veterans and became a Virtuos Studio in 2024. Today, there are over 145 developers working at Third Kind.Media inquiries & exclusive coverageFor interviews, exclusive coverage, review codes, or additional assets, please contact:

MAVRIX - Official Full Release Trailer

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.