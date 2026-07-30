Solo Developer Announces Verum Titan, a Story-Driven Sci-Fi FPS Coming to PC Later This Year

Verum Titan

Architecture-inspired solo project combines immersive FPS gameplay with hand-crafted environments ahead of a planned late-2026 release.

I always loved story driven FPS games like Bioshock, Half-Life, Perfect Dark or recently Atomic Heart. I wanted to combine it with beautiful and unique architecture for the level design.” — Luca Bacilieri

ZüRICH, SWITZERLAND, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Luca Bacilieri Studio today announced Verum Titan , a story-driven first-person shooter currently in development for PC. Developed by solo creator Luca Bacilieri, the game combines immersive storytelling, exploration, and combat within a hand-crafted science-fiction world inspired by the developer's background in architecture and design.A playable demo for Verum Titan is planned for later this summer, with the full release scheduled for the end of 2026.Verum Titan draws inspiration from classic and modern story-driven first-person shooters, including Perfect Dark, BioShock, Half-Life, Atomic Heart, and The Anacrusis. The project places a strong emphasis on environmental storytelling, distinctive architecture, and immersive level design.The story is fully voice-acted by a great group of experienced voice actors, including Tamara Ryan, Seth Hayes, Darragh Conway, and Rowan Glade.Unlike many contemporary productions, every environment in Verum Titan has been created by hand. No generative AI has been used during development, with all environments and assets individually modeled and crafted to support the game's visual identity."I always loved story-driven FPS games like Bioshock, Half-Life, Perfect Dark or recently Atomic Heart. I wanted to combine it with beautiful and unique architecture for the level design," said Luca Bacilieri."The level design comes from my background in architecture, making a unique world for this game that has never been seen before. All the levels are hand-modelled, no AI has been used."The game is currently in active development, with additional information, development updates, and media assets available through the official website and press kit Verum Titan is planned for release on PC later this year.About Luca Bacilieri StudioLuca Bacilieri Studio is an independent game development studio based in Zürich, Switzerland. Founded by solo developer Luca Bacilieri, the studio focuses on creating hand-crafted interactive experiences that combine immersive storytelling, architectural world design, and first-person gameplay.

Verum Titan Announcement Trailer

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