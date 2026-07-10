NOTICE OF PACA BID
FREEZING POINT POINT LLC
5202 W. DOUGLAS CORRIGAN WAY, SUITE 300
SALT LAKE CITY, UT 84116
ROBBI ROSS, K-12 SALES MANAGER, SOUTHEAST
678-677-1297
HARRIETT BELL, PRINCIPAL BUYER – [email protected]
ERICKA ANDREW, BUYER – [email protected]
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