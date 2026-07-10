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NOTICE OF PACA BID

FREEZING POINT POINT LLC

5202 W. DOUGLAS CORRIGAN WAY, SUITE 300

SALT LAKE CITY, UT 84116

ROBBI ROSS, K-12 SALES MANAGER, SOUTHEAST

678-677-1297

[email protected]

 

HARRIETT BELL, PRINCIPAL BUYER – [email protected]

ERICKA ANDREW, BUYER – [email protected] 


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NOTICE OF PACA BID

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