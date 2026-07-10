NOTICE OF PACA BID

FREEZING POINT POINT LLC 5202 W. DOUGLAS CORRIGAN WAY, SUITE 300 SALT LAKE CITY, UT 84116 ROBBI ROSS, K-12 SALES MANAGER, SOUTHEAST 678-677-1297 [email protected] HARRIETT BELL, PRINCIPAL BUYER – [email protected] ERICKA ANDREW, BUYER – [email protected]



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