Maine DOE Update – July 10, 2026

From the Maine Department of Education

News & Updates

SUN Meals Site Finder is Now Live: Find Free Meals for Youth at Locations Across Maine This Summer

In the summer months, children lose access to the school meal services they may rely on during the academic year. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) SUN Meals program provides children ages 18 and younger with access to healthy, nutritious food at neighborhood locations across the United States (including in Maine) throughout the summer months when school meals and snacks are unavailable. | More

Request for Applications for the Maine Healthcare Careers Exploration Program

The Maine Department of Education (DOE), in partnership with the Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), has issued a Request for Applications (RFA) from eligible organizations for the Maine Healthcare Careers Exploration Program. This program seeks to build sustainable career pipeline programming to support rural Maine youth in grades 9-12 in exploring healthcare occupation opportunities, acquiring foundational skills, and creating meaningful connections with healthcare professionals and employers through relevant high school instruction, postsecondary enrollment, and workforce development opportunities in Maine. | More

Maine Celebrates First Recipients of the Seal of Climate Literacy

A new generation of Maine students is demonstrating a commitment to understanding and addressing environmental challenges through the Maine Department of Education’s (DOE) newest diploma endorsement, the Maine Seal of Climate Literacy. | More

Back-to-School Grants Available for School Employees Through LifeChanger of the Year

LifeChanger of the Year, an annual national recognition program for educators and school employees, is excited to announce a back-to-school grant opportunity for teachers as they prepare for the 2026-2027 school year. | More

Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories

BARR Spotlight: How Indian Township School is Honoring Culture, Building Relationships, and Driving Student Success

On the Passamaquoddy Indian Township Reservation in Princeton, Indian Township School is embracing a powerful model for student success that honors culture, strengthens relationships, and supports the whole child. | More

Finding Growth Through Flexibility: Inside the Zenith Alternative Education Program

At Camden Hills Regional High School, part of Five Town Community School District (CSD), an off-site alternative education learning community is redefining what high school can look like for students seeking a more personalized, project-based path. | More

RSU 14’s Katahdin Program Supports Student Success Through Experiential and Relationship-Based Learning

Located within Windham High School, RSU 14’s Katahdin Program provides students from Windham and Raymond with an alternative learning environment centered on hands-on instruction, outdoor learning, community partnerships, and strong relationships with staff. Through individualized support and experiential learning opportunities, the program helps students reconnect with school, complete graduation requirements, and build pathways toward future success. | More

Back-to-Back Kennebec County Teachers of the Year Highlight the Power of Multilingual Learning Through the Maine Seal of Biliteracy

Nineteen members of Cony High School’s Class of 2026 were recently recognized for earning the State of Maine Seal of Biliteracy, a distinction that honors students who have demonstrated proficiency in English and at least one additional language. This year’s recipients earned the Seal in four languages: Spanish (11 students), German (4 students), Arabic (3 students), and French (1 student), reflecting both the diversity of Cony’s student body and the strength of its World Languages program. | More

Submit good news to the Maine Department of Education here.

Professional Learning/Training Opportunities

Registration Open for the Maine DOE Annual Summit on July 29 at Thomas College

Ready to kick off the new school year with fresh ideas, practical strategies, and meaningful connections? Join us for the 2026 Maine DOE Annual Summit on July 29 at Thomas College in Waterville. Designed for Maine’s education workforce, the Summit features inspiring keynote speaker Dr. Jared Cooney Horvath, engaging breakout sessions, networking opportunities, and resources to support your work throughout the year. The Annual Summit is part of ElevatED, a three-day professional learning experience that also includes the Every Teacher a Leader Conference on July 30–31. | More

Registration Open for 2026 School Nurse Summer Institute

The Maine DOE Coordinated School Health Team is hosting its biennial School Nurse Summer Institute (SNSI) on July 28 and 29, 2026, at Sugarloaf Resort in Carrabassett Valley. This immersive, multi-day, in-person event brings school nurses from across Maine together for new learning and to increase knowledge and understanding of current research and evidence-based practices in school nursing. This year’s theme is Complex Care, Confident Leadership: School Nurses at the Heart of Student Health. | More

View the Maine Department of Education’s Events Calendar here.

Career/Project Opportunities:

Find education-related jobs in Maine.