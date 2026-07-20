Free masks available at county buildings for wildfire smoke

Warren County Public Health and Warren County Office of Emergency Services are distributing free N-95 and KN-95 masks to the public for use when wildfire smoke makes our air unhealthy. Masks are available on a first come, first served basis while supplies last at the Department of Motor Vehicles and Department of Social Services entrances at Warren County Municipal Center, 1340 Route 9. Queensbury. Please take only a few.

Masks were received by the county agencies late Friday from New York State Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Services (DHSES).

Wildfire smoke impacts peaked Saturday in our region with air quality rising to the “unhealthy for all” level with an Air Quality Index reading of over 150 Saturday evening. While our region has gotten a reprieve from smoke early this week, northwesterly winds coming out of central Canada could push another wave of smoke-filled air into the Northeastern U.S. by the middle of the week.

In addition to distribution at the County Municipal Center, Public Health staff have distributed masks to some local senior centers this week.

Any organization or individual that would like to receive some can call Public Health at 518-761-6580 or Office of Emergency Services at 518-761-6237. Please be advised that quantities are limited, however.

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