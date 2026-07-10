PRIORITY NOTICE: Request for Applications for the Maine Healthcare Careers Exploration Program

The Maine Department of Education (DOE), in partnership with the Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), has issued a Request for Applications (RFA) from eligible organizations for the Maine Healthcare Careers Exploration Program. This program seeks to build sustainable career pipeline programming to support rural Maine youth in grades 9-12 in exploring healthcare occupation opportunities, acquiring foundational skills, and creating meaningful connections with healthcare professionals and employers through relevant high school instruction, postsecondary enrollment, and workforce development opportunities in Maine.

The Maine DOE anticipates making up to four awards as a result of this RFA process. In total, $500,000 is available in grant funds, with awards of up to $125,000 each. Funding for this opportunity is made available through Maine’s federal Rural Health Transformation Program (RHTP) award, administered by Maine DHHS. Consistent with federal RHTP funding requirements, eligibility for this opportunity is focused on rural schools and students, as defined under the program. To learn more, visit Maine’s Rural Health Transformation Program webpage.

Eligible Organizations

School-based organizations providing education to students in grades 9-12, including school administrative units (SAUs) and high schools, as well as community-based organizations that have a history of partnering with schools to deliver career/workforce development opportunities and that will partner with a school-based organization(s) for this RFA opportunity.

Performance Period

September 15, 2026-August 31, 2027

Application Process

Eligible organizations interested in this grant opportunity may access the RFA via the State of Maine’s Vendor Self-Service (VSS) system, where they should submit their applications and any questions. (Please see this priority notice issued on January 9, 2026, for more information and training materials related to VSS.) The Maine DOE strongly recommends that SAUs ensure they can access VSS ahead of the RFA due date.

The timeline for this RFA is as follows:

July 10, 2026 – RFA opens via VSS

– RFA opens via VSS July 16, 2026, at 2 p.m. – virtual informational session (details below)

– virtual informational session (details below) July 23, 2026 – RFA questions must be submitted via VSS by 4 p.m.

– RFA questions must be submitted via VSS by 4 p.m. August 4, 2026 – RFA applications must be submitted via VSS by 4 p.m.

– RFA applications must be submitted via VSS by 4 p.m. August 31, 2026 – award notifications

– award notifications September 15, 2026 – anticipated contract start date

– anticipated contract start date August 31, 2027 – anticipated contract end date

To learn more about this grant opportunity, potential applicants are encouraged to attend a virtual informational session on July 16, 2026, at 2 p.m. Please use this link to join. Registration is not required in advance. The presentation will be recorded and posted on VSS.

Again, all questions about this RFA should please be submitted through VSS.