Bruce Whittier Middle School Students Put Fire Science Skills to the Test in 15th Season of ‘MidKnight FireSlayers’

This spring, the Bruce M. Whittier Middle School “MidKnight FireSlayers” celebrated the completion of their 15th season in partnership with Poland Fire Rescue. The MidKnight FireSlayers program provides middle school students with hands-on learning experiences in fire safety and fire science, guided by a dedicated team of firefighters and educators.

Throughout the season, students participated in weekly sessions at the fire station, where they gained firsthand experience through realistic emergency response scenarios. Activities included cold-water rescues, 911 dispatch simulations, search-and-rescue operations in smoke-filled environments, vehicle extrication exercises, hose deployment drills, and training with firefighters’ hand tools.

The season concluded with the program’s annual cook-off event and graduation ceremony.



During the cook-off, students teamed up with firefighters in a friendly competition against a rival team of parent volunteers. The MidKnight FireSlayers emerged victorious once again, earning bragging rights and retaining the coveted “Golden Spoon” championship trophy.

Over the past 15 years, more than 250 students have participated in the MidKnight FireSlayers program. Many alumni have continued their studies in fire science through the Lewiston Regional Technical Center and postsecondary programs, with some ultimately pursuing careers in the fire service.

Teachers Shannon Shanning and Tami Wight expressed their sincere appreciation for the members of Poland Fire Rescue and their commitment to this work.

“Their impact extends far beyond the skills they teach,” the teachers shared in a joint statement. “Through their mentorship and encouragement, they help students build self-confidence, improve attendance, set meaningful goals, and strengthen their connection to the community.”

This story was submitted by Bruce Whittier Middle School (RSU 16). To submit a good news story to the Maine DOE, please fill out the good news submission form.