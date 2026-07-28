Space Week Maine 2026: Inspiring the Next Generation of Explorers

At its best, education does more than transfer knowledge; it sparks wonder. That spirit was alive across the state throughout Space Week Maine 2026 this spring, as classrooms, auditoriums, and learning spaces were transformed into launchpads for discovery—not by rockets alone but by curiosity.

At the heart of Space Week is Sharon Eggleston, founder of Space Day Maine and the guiding force behind what has become a meaningful educational tradition in the state. Now in its 28th year, this program reflects Eggleston’s enduring vision: creating opportunities for students to engage directly with scientists, engineers, astronauts, educators, and innovators whose work expands how young people see the world and the universe beyond it. Those who know Eggleston understand that her focus has never been on recognition but on students. Quietly, steadily, and with remarkable dedication, she built a program that has inspired tens of thousands of young learners across Maine to think bigger, dream boldly, and look upward.

Throughout Space Week Maine 2026, and into the following days, young learners statewide built, tested, explored, questioned, and imagined their way through immersive lessons in space education, STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics) learning, astronomy, environmental science, and innovation. Through hands-on workshops, demonstrations, keynote lectures, classroom presentations, and interactive experiences, students were invited not simply to learn science but to experience it—to see themselves in futures shaped by discovery, creativity, and possibility.



An extraordinary coalition of educators, presenters, volunteers, and organizations from across North America came together for Space Week Maine 2026, as well. This year’s collaborative team included participants from Arizona, New Jersey, New York, Montreal, Colorado, and communities throughout Maine—each contributing expertise in aerospace, engineering, astronomy, robotics, environmental science, aviation, and experiential education. Together, they represented a shared belief that learning is strongest when it is collaborative, hands-on, and connected to real-world possibility.

The Lunar Lander, which was built by one of the presenters and towed from New York to Maine so it could sit in front of the Mt. Ararat Middle School to Welcome students to Space Day.

Space Week Maine 2026 reached its capstone on Friday, May 1, 2026, with the 28th anniversary of Space Day Maine, hosted at Mt. Ararat Middle School in Topsham. Maine Senate President Mattie Daughty introduced the celebration, followed by welcome messages from Senator Angus King and Maine native astronaut Jessica Meir, who is serving aboard the International Space Station as commander of NASA’s Crew-12 mission. Meir’s remarkable journey—from marine biologist and researcher in extreme environments to astronaut, spacewalker, and mission commander—stood as a powerful reminder that extraordinary paths in science often begin with simple curiosity.

Featured keynote speaker Brian Ewenson challenged students to think boldly about humanity’s future in space, while the closing presentation connected students with living history through remarks from Logan Jaeren and Fred Haise, whose leadership during Apollo 13 helped define resilience in the face of adversity.



Among the many educators who shared their expertise, Dianea Phillips (Mars Desert Research Station astronaut) invited students to think like planetary explorers through immersive analog Mars mission experiences, while Dr. Danny Jaques highlighted entrepreneurial pathways into aerospace innovation. Also featured was James Falletti, M.A., of New Jersey, an award-winning science educator, photographer, and forthcoming author whose presentation explored how Maine’s native birds have influenced aerospace engineering through biomimicry—from wing structure and feather mechanics to flight efficiency—illustrating how the natural world often serves as humanity’s first blueprint for innovation.

They represented only part of a much larger educational tapestry. Space Week Maine 2026 was shaped by dozens of educators, scientists, engineers, presenters, community leaders, partner organizations, and volunteers, each contributing their expertise, passion, and time to create meaningful learning experiences for students. From astronomy and robotics to materials science, geology, aviation, environmental stewardship, engineering design, and space medicine, the breadth of programming reflected a deeply collaborative effort in which every presenter, volunteer, and partner organization played an essential role in the week’s success.

Additional programming and support from organizations including the Maine Space Grant Consortium, Challenger Learning Center of Maine, 021 Squadron Civil Air Patrol, Maine Mineral & Gem Museum, Lockheed Martin, and many local educational and community partners further strengthened the week’s mission of inspiring future innovators.

Perhaps what made Space Week Maine 2026 most meaningful was its reminder that inspiration belongs to everyone. In participating classrooms were future NASA engineers, astronauts, aerospace technicians, mission planners, pilots, robotics designers, marine biologists, environmental scientists, educators, innovators, and problem-solvers whose careers are shaping not only space exploration but also life here on Earth.

For 28 years, Eggleston has helped Maine students look up—to the stars, to science, and to the limitless possibilities ahead. And somewhere among the students who built, discovered, questioned, and dreamed during Space Week Maine 2026 were future explorers already beginning their journey.

This story was written by James Falletti, on behalf of Space Day Maine, in collaboration with Mt. Ararat Middle School (MSAD 75). To submit a good news story to the Maine DOE, please fill out the good news submission form.