New commander takes charge at USAG Ansbach

ANSBACH, Germany — U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach welcomed a new commander during a time-honored Change of Command ceremony at the Von Steuben Community Center, July 10, 2026.

Col. Michael Cookey assumed command of USAG Ansbach from Col. Aaron Southard, who relinquished command after two years of dedicated service to the garrison and its community.

The Change of Command is a military tradition that formally represents the transfer of authority and responsibility for a unit from one commanding officer to another. The passing of the unit colors symbolizes the continuity of command and the enduring commitment of the organization to its mission.

“You are the heartbeat, the unsung heroes of this community,” said Southard, addressing the garrison team. “You are the ones who keep power and water running, the grass cut, the gates secured, the roads fixed and the homes we live in good shape. You are the professionals who make it possible for this community to thrive and more importantly, help the soldiers focus on their missions.”

“I’ve seen first-hand as you respond to challenges and crises without hesitation, solve problems that most didn’t see coming to support this community with a level of compassion that reflects the very best of USAG Ansbach,” said Southard. “You have made this garrison more than just an assignment for everyone, you have made this a place people want to come to, you have made it a home.”

During Southard's tenure, the garrison improved installation services, enhanced quality-of-life programs, and strengthened community partnerships.

The role of Garrison Commander is Southard’s final assignment as he transitions into retirement after more than 30-years serving in the U.S. Army.

Wesley Leisinger, Chief of Staff, Installation Management Command – Europe, served as the host and presiding official for the ceremony, which was attended by service members, civilian employees, family members, and distinguished guests from surrounding German communities.

In his remarks, Leisinger praised Southard’s leadership and the lasting impact he had on the garrison.

"Every commander hopes to leave the installation better than they found it. You’ve done exactly that,” stated Leisinger. “You’ve positioned U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach to continue serving as ‘The Best Hometown in Europe’ for years to come. For that, and for your outstanding leadership, you have the gratitude of everyone here today.”

After honoring Southard’s accomplishments, Leisinger turned his attention to Cookey, expressing confidence in his readiness for the role.

"From his early days as an Army Aviation officer...to his most recent work shaping Army strategy and transformation at the Pentagon, he has developed the experience and perspective needed to lead one of the Army’s premier garrisons.” said Leisinger.

Accepting the mantle of command, Cookey addressed the community and shared his enthusiasm for his new role.

"My family and I are deeply honored to once again be stationed in Germany, serving such a dynamic and pivotal community — pivotal not just to this region, but to the entire USAREUR-AF theater," said Cookey. "We are excited to serve our Soldiers and Families here in Franconia."

As garrison commander, Cookey is responsible for overseeing installation operations, base services, and quality-of-life programs that support the readiness and well-being of service members, civilians and their families.

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About U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach is a U.S. Army Power Projection Platform consisting of aviation, engineering, and artillery assets spread across six sites and nine kasernes dispersed around the city of Ansbach and the village of Illesheim in the heart of Middle Franconia, Germany.