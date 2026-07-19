NORAD INTERCEPTS MULTIPLE AIRCRAFT VIOLATING TEMPORARY FLIGHT RESTRICTIONS IN NORTHEAST REGION

TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. – NORAD F-16 fighter aircraft intercepted multiple general aviation aircraft that violated the temporary flight restriction airspace over Bedminster and East Rutherford, New Jersey, on July 19, 2026.

More than 10 general aviation aircraft have entered restricted airspace today, three of which required intercepts by NORAD aircraft. During two of the intercepts, NORAD aircraft dispensed flares, which may have been visible to the public. The flares were used to draw the pilots’ attention. Flares are employed with the highest regard for safety, burn out quickly and completely, and pose no danger to people on the ground.

All general aviation aircraft were safely escorted out of the area by NORAD aircraft.

Should NORAD aircraft intercept a general aviation aircraft, the pilot should immediately come up on frequency 121.5 or 243.0 and turn around to reverse course until receiving additional instructions on one of those frequencies.

The Continental U.S. NORAD Region, at Tyndall AFB, is the operational lead for this NORAD mission.

For more information about General Aviation and TFRs visit https://www.norad.mil/General-Aviation/