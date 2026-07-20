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CENTCOM Ends Weekend Wave of Strikes Against Iran

TAMPA, Fla. — U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) successfully completed the ninth consecutive evening of strikes against Iran, July 19, at 10 p.m. ET.

CENTCOM assets targeted Iranian military command centers, air defense and coastal surveillance sites, maritime capabilities, missile and drone launch sites, and communications networks to further diminish Iran's ability to attack commercial vessels and civilian mariners transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

The U.S. military is holding Iran accountable at the Commander in Chief's direction. CENTCOM forces remain highly vigilant, focused, lethal, and ready.

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CENTCOM Ends Weekend Wave of Strikes Against Iran

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