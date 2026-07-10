Dunapack Packaging Turns Customer Understanding into Full Sales Visibility Through an Agentic CRM

A leading European packaging manufacturer standardizes sales across 10 countries and establishes a data-driven foundation for scalable growth

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Creatio , a global vendor of an agentic CRM and workflow platform with no-code and AI at its core, today announced that Dunapack Packaging, part of the Austrian Prinzhorn Group, has successfully deployed Creatio to standardize and unify its sales operations across Central and Eastern Europe delivering a more connected and customer-centric sales process.Dunapack Packaging is a leading manufacturer of corrugated cardboard packaging, with 5,900 employees across 12 countries and 24 production plants. As operations became more interconnected, the company saw an opportunity to bring greater consistency to how customer relationships and sales activities are managed across markets.Guided by its commitment to “living circularity” and core values of people, performance, and responsibility, Dunapack Packaging implemented Creatio to strengthen how it manages customer relationships—bringing greater structure to lead processes and clarity to customer data.The newly introduced CRM establishes a centralized environment across 15 sales organizations in 10 countries, supporting lead management, customer data, and pipeline visibility, and enabling more consistent execution and data-driven decision-making.The rollout was completed in 17 months, with a strong focus on adoption and behavioral change across local teams.“Customer centricity is at the core of how we operate, and our NPS of 64% reflects that. Even as part of a large international group, we act locally through strong teams. At the same time, we need consistency—clear processes and tools that help us stay focused and effective in a data-driven environment.” - Nina Jonczyk-Paruzel, Head of Sales Excellence, Dunapack PackagingA key milestone of the project was the fully automated migration of customer records, eliminating the need for manual data transfer and significantly accelerating deployment across markets.Following implementation, Dunapack Packaging achieved over 70% user adoption and a 97% increase in CRM engagement among external sales teams within three months, reflecting strong integration of the platform into daily operations.The implementation was delivered in collaboration with Optingo, aligning business and technical requirements to create a highly integrated environment.With a unified data foundation now in place, Dunapack Packaging is preparing to leverage AI to further enhance sales operations, including customer analysis, offer development, and resource allocation.“We’re looking at how AI can support our sales teams—whether it’s understanding the market better, developing more tailored offers, or helping us focus our efforts where they create the most value.” Claudio De Guiseppe, Sales Excellence and IKAM Director, Dunapack PackagingDunapack Packaging’s transformation reflects a broader shift in manufacturing, where unified, AI-enabled platforms are becoming essential to connect sales, operations, and customer data, enabling companies to operate with greater consistency, visibility, and control at scale.To find out more about this transformation, follow this link About CreatioCreatio is an AI CRM and workflow platform where people and AI agents work together — with no limits on users, agents, or scale. We help midsize and large organizations run customer workflows in the AI era. Headquartered in Boston, MA, with a global team and a large ecosystem of partners, Creatio serves thousands of customers in over 100 countries and automates tens of millions of workflows daily. Genuine care for our clients and partners is at the heart of our DNA.

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