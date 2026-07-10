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Traffic Alert Update- Downtown Barre City

Highway / Traffic Notification

 

Localized flooding in Barre City has receded and traffic flow is back to normal.  

 

Please drive carefully.

 

 

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Traffic Alert Update- Downtown Barre City

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