USS Mississippi (SSN 782) Returns Home from Deployment

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (July 6, 2026) - Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Mississippi (SSN 782) returned to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam following deployment, July 6, 2026. During the deployment, Mississippi’s crew performed a wide range of submarine operations to deter aggression and support of a free and open Pacific.

“The officers and crew of Mississippi embody the finest qualities of our nation,” said Cmdr. Alex Rinaldi, Mississippi’s commanding officer. “I am humbled and honored to lead an exceptional team of individuals who share a common purpose and work tirelessly together to achieve excellence.”

During the deployment, 21 Sailors and seven officers achieved a significant career milestone by earning their submarine warfare insignia. “Mississippi deployed with 67 Sailors that were on their first deployment,” said Master Chief Torpedoman's Mate Damien Elser, Mississippi’s chief of the boat. “Their success was enabled by our extremely talented senior Sailors, establishing the tenacity and resilience in their new shipmates, developing the standard that will instill a positive impact on the Mississippi and the future of our submarine force.

Mississippi’s keel was laid down June 9, 2010, and the submarine was commissioned June 2, 2012. Measuring 377 feet long and displacing more than 7,800 tons, Mississippi has a crew of approximately 140 Sailors. Mississippi, assigned to Submarine Squadron 1, is capable of supporting various missions, including anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface ship warfare, strike warfare, special operations forces support, and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance.

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