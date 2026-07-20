NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic Awards Nearly $118M Contract for Specialized Aviation Facilities onboard Naval Station Norfolk

From Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic Public Affairs

NORFOLK, VA – Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic (NAVFAC MIDLANT) awarded Grunley Construction Co., Inc., Rockville, Maryland,, a $117,755,087 firm-fixed-price contract for aviation construction services onboard Naval Station Norfolk in Norfolk, Virginia.

The project involves site preparation, and developing specialized hangars, utility relocations, and infrastructure in support of the U.S. Navy. Work will be performed onboard the installation and is anticipated to be completed by April 2029.

This contract is incrementally funded. Fiscal year (FY) 2024 and 2026 military construction (Navy) funds in the amount of $65,817,578 for the first increment will be obligated at the time of the award and will not expire at the end of the FY. Future increments will be funded in future FYs.

This contract was competitively procured via the SAM.gov website, with four offers received.

NAVFAC MIDLANT is the contracting activity (N40085-26-C-0017).

NAVFAC MIDLANT delivers comprehensive facilities engineering, public works, and environmental services across a broad area of responsibility – from South Carolina to Maine, extending west to Illinois and south to Indiana.

For additional information about NAVFAC MIDLANT on social media, follow our activities on Facebook at www.facebook.com/navfacmidatlantic and on Instagram @navfacmidatlantic.