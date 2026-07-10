Data Center Advisory Council Listening Session

Date: Aug 27, 2026 | 1 - 2:30pm

Meeting schedule/agenda: This meeting will serve as a listening session to gather public input that will support the work of the Maine Data Center Advisory Council. The meeting will be held virtually via Zoom, please register using the link below. The meeting agenda and details will be provided on the Council webpage and in the newsletter prior to the session.

Contact email: doer@maine.gov

Virtual Meeting Link: Registration link