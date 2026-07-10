Aug. 4, 2026, Primary and Special Election important information

Body

Beginning Tuesday, July 14, Clark County Elections will mail ballots to all eligible registered voters for the Aug. 4, Primary and Special Election.

If a voter does not receive a ballot by Thursday, July 23, they should contact the Elections Office at (564) 397-2345 to request a replacement ballot. Replacement ballots may also be requested or accessed at VoteWA.gov to print out and return by mail or drop box. Email requests should be sent to elections@clark.wa.gov. The mailing address is Clark County Elections Office, PO Box 8815, Vancouver, WA 98666-8815.

An online voters’ guide and a sample ballot for the Aug. 4, 2026, Primary and Special Election are available at the Elections Office website at clarkvotes.org.

The last day to submit new voter registrations and voter updates to existing registrations online or by mail is 4 pm Monday, July 27.

Voters may still register and update existing voter registrations after July 27, but must do so in person by 8 pm Tuesday, Aug. 4.

Citizens can register or update their registration online at VoteWA.gov. Voter registration forms are available at the Elections Department and on our website at clarkvotes.org.

Any person needing assistance to register or to vote can contact the Elections Office.

The Elections Office is located at 1408 Franklin St. Office hours are Monday through Friday, 8 am to 4 pm, and on Election Day, Aug. 4, from 7 am to 8 pm.

Greg Kimsey, Auditor, 564.397.2078

Richard Cooper, Elections Manager, 564.397.2345