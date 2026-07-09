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Weekly Newsletter – July 9

(Camden, NJ) Click Here for the latest news and event updates from Camden County.

This week’s edition contains information on:

  • Day of Kindness
  • Summer Concerts
  • Ben Franklin Bridge Celebration
  • Summer Kids Shows
  • And so much more

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Weekly Newsletter – July 9

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