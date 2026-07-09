Weekly Newsletter – July 9

(Camden, NJ) Click Here for the latest news and event updates from Camden County. This week’s edition contains information on: Day of Kindness

Summer Concerts

Ben Franklin Bridge Celebration

Summer Kids Shows

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